Next month with mark the eight-year anniversary since Whitney Houston's shocking death. The acclaimed icon was found dead inside a Beverly Hills Hotel bathtub from an accidental drowning in connection with heavy drug use. Four years ago, Whitney and Bobby Brown's only child, Bobbi Kristina Brown, was located by her ex-fiancé Nick Gordon face down in a bathtub at her home. An autopsy revealed there were a number of narcotics and other drugs in her system, causing the 22-year-old to pass out and nearly drown. Bobbi Kristina later fell into a coma and six-months later passed away.

On Wednesday, news surfaced that Gordon has become the third person in the tragic tale to die. The 30-year-old was "adopted" by Whitney when he was just 12-years-old and spent his life with the pop superstar. His relationship with Bobbi Kristina was a controversial one that made headlines, and following her death, many accused Gordon of being responsible. A lawsuit was issued and in 2016, he was ordered to pay $36 million in damages to Bobbi Kristina's estate after he was found guilty of wrongful death.

Gordon has kept himself out of the headlines since that time, but on New Year's Day it's rumored that he may have fallen victim to addiction and overdosed on drugs. While we await the true cause of death from the coroner's report, Gordon's loved ones have issued statements regarding his death.

Jack Walker, Gordon's brother, reportedly told ABC News: "We are devastated by the loss of my beautiful brother. He leaves a void in the hearts of my family and his friends, Nick’s battle in life was not an easy one. I will be forever grateful that my God afforded a small moment at the very end of Nick’s life and I was able to hold his hand as he journeyed on."

Joe S. Habachy, one of Gordon's attorneys, also shared a statement:

“My heart is heavy today after learning that my long time client Nick Gordon died at the young age of thirty. While I cannot speak to the specific circumstances of his death, I can say that it’s been truly heartbreaking to have witnessed first hand the total devastation that drug addiction has wreaked upon a group of young friends, all of whom were loved and had immense potential. Despite all of the incredible challenges Nick faced over the last few years I can honestly say that he worked hard to hold his head up and stay sober and that he genuinely wanted a happy healthy life with his family more than anything else. My heart goes out to the family and friends Nick leaves behind and to any other families dealing with the losses and heartache caused by drugs.”

The Daily Mail reported that Gordon suffered multiple heart attacks before he passed away. We'll keep you updated as news arises.