B.o.B. Takes It Back With New Single "Slizzy Sity"

B.o.B has had an interesting trajectory since first arriving onto the scene with his versatile debut The Adventures Of Bobby Ray. And while the rapper hasn't always been the most consistent, he never abandoned his artistic versatility. One thing he always held over many of his peers was the ability to play guitar, and today, B.o.B has brought that to the forefront on his smooth new single "Slizzy Sity." Set to arrive on his upcoming album Somnia, this latest puts Bobby Ray's melodic chops on full display, his falsetto floating over reverberated guitar chords.

Yet this is B.o.B, and he's always got a surprise or two hiding up his sleeve. Alongside "Slizzy Sity" comes another song, this one firmly in banger territory. "Clink-clink, woke up with a drink," he raps, over a hard-hitting instrumental closer in nature to the trap-sound of today. Clearly, he's looking to line his album with as many sounds as he can master -- and that's quite a few, by our estimation. Check out the new single from B.o.B now, and look for Somnia to arrive on Friday, September 11th.

