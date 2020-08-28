B.o.B Snaps On Tay Keith Production With "After Hourzzz"

Last week, B.o.B came through with "Slizzy Sity," a melodic and intimate single from his upcoming Somnia album -- fans who missed the boat on that one can revisit the track right here. And while the song served to highlight the rapper's musicality and melodic prowess, some fans wanted to hear Bobby Ray snapping over some bangers. Now, that time has come with the smoldering "After Hourzzz," a Tay Keith-produced track originally teased during the visuals of the aforementioned "Sity."

Off the bat, it's clear that Tay Keith is ready to live up to his tag, lacing a haunting instrumental bolstered by heavy-hitting 808s and autotune-droning vocals. Tempting though it may be for an emcee to deliver a faster flow, Bobby Ray opts to slow things down, his relaxed swagger an interesting juxtaposition with the beat. He does kick things up in the second verse, making it clear that he can and will steal a girlfriend or two if the desire strikes. Say what you will about the man, but it's clear that B.o.B's party shows no sign of slowing down. Look for Somnia to land shortly, likely as sonically varied as these two singles might suggest.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

The sun went down, and your ho showed up

Do it in a circle like donuts

Thought she was sweet, I knew she was freak

But hey man, it takes one to know one

Party in the hills, party on pills

That's why she can't keep still