Bob Saget Makes His Last On-Screen Appearance Alongside Pornstar Kendra Sunderland In Desiigner's "BAKIN" Music Video

Bob Saget's last role saw him putting on a chef hat to cook some bacon with a star-studded crew.

Not only did we get to celebrate the release of new Desiigner music today, but we also got a look at one of the late legend Bob Saget's last roles in the track's accompanying visual, which was filmed last December – weeks before the comedian's death – TMZ reports.

In the video, Saget stars alongside pornstar Kendra Sunderland as they chef it up in the kitchen, the model flaunting her cleavage for the camera as the 65-year-old fries up bacon and bops along to the catchy track, which includes features from Slushii and DJ Whoo Kid.

Speaking of Whoo Kid, he told Rolling Stone that the Full House actor pulled up to the set "looking like a dad," and instead of arriving in a fancy vehicle like other stars so often do, he simply "parked his Lexus on the grass."

"It's so funny because this video is a testament to what Bob Saget was on stage," former Saturday Night Live star Jay Pharoah, who also appears in the video, said.

When the track comes to an end, a memorial to the Philadelphia native, who was found dead in an Orlando hotel room earlier this year, appears, and then we see some heartwarming behind-the-scenes footage of how everything came together.

RIP Bob Saget.

[Via]