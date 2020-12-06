B.o.B Recruits Sonny Digital For Uptempo Anthem "DoGG"

B.o.B has been a titan of pop-rap over the past few years and while he has certainly been through some scandals over the years, he has been able to persevere all while marching forward with his music career. Every few years, the artist comes through with a new project and he even sprinkles in some singles along the way. His most recent single is an effort called "DoGG," which features producer Sonny Digital on the hook.

This track is exactly what you would expect from B.o.B as we are delivered a pop-rap banger that comes complete with some lavish production and some vocals that soar over the top of the beat. Meanwhile, Sonny Digital does a formidable job on the hook as he gets lowkey with his delivery. Overall, it's a solid effort from both artists that is well worth a listen.

Quotable Lyrics:

Hop in that whip like, score than I dip [?]

I got my wrist right, this how I live right (Aye)

I got the cash you know (You know) you can go ask your hoe (For real)

I hit the gas than woah (Yah) [?] it's gone (Aye)