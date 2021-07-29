Bob Odenkirk, 58, was recently hospitalized after collapsing on the New Mexico set of Better Call Saul, as he was filming the final season of the acclaimed series. It was later reported that he had suffered a "heart-related incident," and his representatives have since confirmed his condition to be stable.

"We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart-related incident," reads an official statement. "He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side. The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery."

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage/Getty Images

His oldest son Nate Odenkirk also shared a brief update on Twitter, reassuring the many concerned fans that "He's going to be OK." In the wake of his hospitalization, AMC (the network behind Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad), issued a statement in support of the Emmy-nominated actor. "Bob is someone we have known and been lucky enough to work with for a long time," AMC writes. "The immediate outpouring of affection and concern from fans around the world is a clear reflection of his immense talents and ability to both move and entertain people. Like everyone else, we are so grateful to know he is in stable condition and receiving excellent care. We are holding him close in our thoughts and wishing for a fast and full recovery."

Be sure to show some love to the actor in the comments section below; though many likely know him for his incredible turn as Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman, he recently switched things up with his first action role in Nobody. We at HNHH would like to wish Bob Odenkirk a healthy recovery.

