Bob Odenkirk, star of AMC's Better Call Saul, detailed his experience with his son testing positive for COVID-19, in an interview with James Corden for The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

"In the end, it was pretty bad and it was worse than the flu," the Breaking Bad actor said. "According to him, the pain in his throat was the worst thing of all, but I think also the fatigue. And it lasted longer than the flu."

He added, "It got scarier the longer it went and the further we got from it, I became aware that we got very lucky."

Odenkirk also praised the country's adherence to social distancing: "It's really stunning to me. I'm a cynic, I think, and that's one of the reasons I like comedy, but I'm just stunned at the cooperation from people and the community," he said. "You know they're caring for each other really by doing this and so it's been heartening, I'd say."

The fifth season finale of Better Call Saul will air on Monday, April 20. The Breaking Bad spin-off is a much-watch for fans of the original series.

There are over 700,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States and over 38,000 deaths as of Saturday.

