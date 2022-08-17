Breaking Bad's beloved prequel series, Better Call Saul has officially come to an end after six seasons, and as he says goodbye to the titular character, leading actor Bob Odenkirk has shared some heartwarming words with his Instagram followers.

"Everybody's been asking me how I feel about saying goodbye to Saul Goodman and Better Call Saul, and I'm not good at answering the question," the 59-year-old shared in a video. "Because it's frankly hard for me to look at that experience, and even at that character, too closely."

Jonathan Banks (Mike) and Rhea Seehorn (Kim) in April 2022 -- Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The Illinois native added that "It's too many moving parts, and they fit together too beautifully, and it's a mystery to me how it even happened."

In his speech, Odenkirk acknowledged that some audiences may have been reluctant to give a spin-off to something as successful as Breaking Bad a chance. "We came out of maybe a lot of people's most favourite show ever, and we could have been hated for simply trying to do a show. But we weren't. We were given a chance, and hopefully, we made the most of it. Thank you for staying with us," he said.

The Nobody actor also shared high praise for his costars, including Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Jonathan Banks, Giancarlo Esposito, Michael McKean, and Michael Mando, not to mention co-creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould.

"[It was] a little slow at times, but in the end — if you paid attention — it was about big, big things inside people," Odenkirk said of Better Call Saul, which first premiered in 2015, just two years after its predecessor's finale.

Have you seen the final episode of the hit AMC series yet? Sound off in the comments below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

