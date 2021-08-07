Bob Odekirk, star of Better Call Saul, says he's "doing great" after having collapsed on the set of "Better Call Saul." Odenkirk admitted afterward that he had suffered a "small heart attack."

“I am doing great,” Odenkirk wrote on Twitter, Saturday. “I’ve had my very own ‘It’s a wonderful life’ week of people insisting I make the world slightly better. Wow! Thank you, I love everyone right now but let’s keep expectations reasonable!”



Charley Gallay /Getty Images

Shortly after spending the night in the hospital, Odenkirk released a statement to his friends, family, and fans explaining what had happened:

To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It’s overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much… I had a small heart attack. But I’m going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery. Also, AMC and SONYs support and help throughout this has been next-level. I’m going to take a beat to recover but I’ll be back soon.

The sixth season of Better Call Saul is expected to be it's final.

[Via]