Music icon Bob Dylan is one of the most lauded musicians in the industry but his legacy has been called into question by critics after the 80-year-old was sued last week. The acclaimed singer-songwriter has been named in a lawsuit from a woman who is only referred to as J.C. in court documents, and according to her, it was back in 1965 when Dylan allegedly groomed and sexually abused her when she was a minor.

According to NPR, they have looked through the lawsuit and report the alleged incidents took place in April and May in 1965 at New York's City Chelsea Hotel. In the 1960s, the hotel was a popular location for rock musicians and the like, and J.C. alleges she had just turned 12-years-old when she encountered Bob Dylan. The accuser is now 68.



Harry Thompson / Stringer / Getty Images

The singer was reportedly in his 20s at the time and J.C. alleges that Dylan gave her drugs and alcohol in addition to threatening her with "physical violence, leaving her emotionally scarred and psychologically damaged to this day." She also states in court documents that the singer used tactics to gain her trust "as part of his plan to sexually molest and abuse" her.

J.C. claims that the damages she has suffered “are of a permanent and lasting natures and have incapacitated plaintiff from attending her regular activities." Dylan's lawyer released a statement saying, “This 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended.” However, J.C.'s attorney refutes that claim and says his client has specific details about Dylan and his Chelsea Hotel apartment "that leaves no doubt that she was with him...during the time in question."

Page Six reports that J.C. has accused Dylan of "assault, battery, false imprisonment and infliction of emotional distress." She is requesting a jury trial and is seeking unspecified damages.



Express / Stringer / Getty Images

