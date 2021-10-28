B.o.B. Drops Deluxe Version Of 2020 Album "Murd & Mercy"

After dominating the early 2010s with B.o.B Presents: The Adventures of Bobby Ray and Strange Clouds, two platinum albums that received critical acclaim and universal adoration from fans, the Atlanta took a hard left and disappeared from the limelight.

The "Magic" rapper dove into flat-Earth theories and other controversial topics, and he suffered as a result. None of his projects since 2012 have performed even close to as well as his first two studio albums, and after a glaring lack of support for his 2018 album, Naga, the now-32-year-old claimed he was retiring from the rap game.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

But with today's release of Murd & Mercy (Deluxe), B.o.B is back.

Adding four bonus tracks to last year's 10-track effort, only available for purchase on shopbobbyray.com, he deluxe version of Murd & Mercy plays as a narrative of a man ready for the end of the world. Spitting over mostly trap beats, B.o.B flexes his lyrical prowess and dives further into a handful of conspiracy theories he has already touched on before. Including a couple 50s-style radio interludes, Murd & Mercy (Deluxe) has an apocalyptic feel and is another step away from the B.o.B we knew a decade ago.

Tracklist

1. God Loves Violence

2. Built Like This

3. DogG (feat. Sonny Digital)

4. OTS

5. Banditzzz

6. Wrong

7. New Shirt

8. Ayahuasca (Freestyle)

9. FOMO (feat. Tiff)

10. K.A.T

11. No Love Lost (Bonus Track)

12. Mary Toppins (Bonus Track)

13. Mong Mong (Bonus Track)

14. P.I.W. (Bonus Track)

Stream Murd & Mercy (Deluxe) below and let us know what you think in the comments.