For months, Tupac Shakur's personal items have sold to the highest bidder. Back in January 2019, two pornographic drawings sketched by the late rapper went for $21K. Two polaroid photos of Tupac and his wife Keisha Morris that he'd given to a fellow prisoner were announced to go to auction just last month. Then, there was the letter he wrote to Madonna from prison, explaining to her why they couldn't be in a romantic relationship. Now, the car Tupac was riding in when he was shot in Las Vegas is up for sale, and it's reported that bids are starting at $1.75 million.

There are a select group of high-rolling collectors who like to gather music memorabilia, however morbid it may seem. In 1996, Tupac was riding as a passenger in a black BMW 750Li with Suge Knight when a white Cadillac pulled alongside them and opened fire. Six days later, Tupac passed away while recovering in a hospital.

The BMW has passed through a few owners since that fateful evening that shook hip hop, and now it's found its way to the auction block. The car reportedly comes with documentation proving it's authenticity and the seller, Celebrity Cars Las Vegas, writes that the car has been fully restored.

"This is the first time this car has ever been up for sale or on display since his death in 1996. It has been completely restored to the condition it was in before his death and has just received a new coat of paint," they wrote on their website. "There is a small indentation where we believe one of the bullet holes was but it is hard to tell. Other than that it is fully restored. The photo of the bullet holes is just for reference. The wheels have been replaced with the same wheels that it had at the time of the shooting. It runs great and is in excellent condition."



They added, "The shooting occurred September, 7th 1996 at 11:15 p.m. pacific time when the car with Shakur and Knight stopped at a red light at East Flamingo Road and Koval Lane. Shakur was struck by four .40 caliber rounds fired from a Glock two in the chest, one in the arm, and one in the thigh." How much would you spend to own this ride?