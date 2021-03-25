Blxst, Ty Dolla $ign, & Tyga Go Back To College In "Chosen" Music Video

Blxst, Ty Dolla $ign, and Tyga hits Evgle University's campus in the music video for "Chosen."

Having dropped his critically acclaimed debut project No Love Lostlast summer, rising hip-hop artist Blxst has yet to take a break. Earlier this month, the Red Bull Records and Evgle artist surprised his fans with a surprise two-pack EP featuring guest appearances from Russ and Drakeo The Ruler, and now the Los Angeles-based multihyphenate is back with a visual treatment for one of the standout cuts from the deluxe version of No Love Lost.

The music video for "Chosen," which features fellow West Coast artists Ty Dolla $ign and Tyga, transports viewers to the campus of a fictional college named Evgle University. The nostalgic video is shot by madebyJames, and over the course of the video, you can see how much of its inspiration was pulled from iconic college films such as School Daze, Stomp the Yard, and Love & Basketball.

In addition to the shots that depict quintessential college experiences such as tailgating and partying at frat houses, viewers also follow Blxst's pursuit of a woman that he ran into while jogging at the start of the video. They eventually connect at the wild house party at the end of the video, and of course, Ty Dolla $ign and Tyga appear to perform their verses.

Check the video out at the top of the page and let us know what you think about Blxst's latest visuals.