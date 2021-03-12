mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Blxst Surprises Fans With 2-Pack "Just For Clarity" Ft. Russ & Drakeo The Ruler

Erika Marie
March 12, 2021 01:23
Just For Clarity
Blxst

The short but sweet impressive project follows Blxst's debut EP "No Love Lost."


West Coast artist Blxst has been an artist to watch for years, and after he shared his debut EP No Love Lost in 2020, his buzz continues to build. Fans received a surprise from the rapper-singer on Friday (March 12) after he shared an EP with Drakeo The Ruler and Russ titled Just for Clarity. The two-pack project is short and sweet as Blxst and Drakeo hold down "Don't Forget," a track that addresses the climb up the ladder of success and some of the pitfalls one may encounter on the way to the top.

Russ joins Blxst on "Fck Boys," a take on dating or interacting with women who have endured their fair share of men who are only interested in playing games. As far as Blxst and Russ are concerned, "f*ck boys" are making life difficult for real men. Stream Just for Clarity and let us know which track stands out to you.

Tracklist

1. Don't Forget
2. Fck Boys

Blxst Russ Drakeo The Ruler
