Blxst Skates All Over His "Fire In The Booth" Freestyle

After bodying his 2021 XXL Freshman Cypher verse and holding it down with Nas, LeBron and Hit-Boy in the "Brunch On Sundays" video, Los Angeles singer-rapper Blxst headed across the pond to visit Charlie Sloth and spit his "Fire In The Booth" freestyle.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Jumping on a reserved, R&B instrumental driven by gentle chords and brisk drum patterns, Blxst got introspective for a minute and told the story of his come up from South Central L.A. to where he's at now, and assured that he has plenty more in store. Rapping with a calculated and confident delivery, Blxst makes it clear why he was named an XXL Freshman and why he is able to rub shoulders with the likes of Nas and King James.

Rocking a heavy flannel jacket and Off-White sunglasses, Blxst left his mark on Charlie Sloth and added yet another installation into the "Fire In The Booth" freestyle series.

Quotable Lyrics

We done been through hell and back twice and

We made

It's not enough slices

It's time to up prices

I might just spaz, I been tryna act righteous

They throw shade once they see brightness

But we gon' keep it lit

Check out Blxst's "Fire In The Booth" freestyle below and let us know what you think in the comments.