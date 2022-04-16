Blxst has revealed the tracklist for his upcoming debut album Before You Go, which will feature appearances from Rick Ross, Zacari, Arin Ray, and Grandmaster Vic. The 13-track album will be available to stream, later this month.

As for the theme of Before You Go, Blxst said in a statement that the project will tackle the idea of balance.



“I’m sure everybody can relate,” Blxst said, according to HipHopDX. “Trying to balance being in the field while making sure home is happy but sometimes it ain’t as pretty as you want it to be.”

The album will include Blxst's recent single with Zacari, “Sometimes,” which dropped back in March.

Of working on the project with Blxst, Zacari added: “First time I linked up with Blxst was at this studio house in Malibu and we made this song the first night we met. Working with Blxst was hella easy, it was organic we’re both quick on the mic so it flowed. It was tight working with another young west coast singer, we boutta take over. R.I.P Nate Dogg.”'

Despite not having a full-length studio album out yet, Blxst has already made a name for himself in the industry. He's been nominated for Best New Hip Hop Artist at the BET Hip Hop Awards, as well as several honors at the 2021 Soul Train Awards.

Before You Go will be available on April 22.





