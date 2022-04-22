Blxst Links With Zacari, Rick Ross, Arin Ray & Grandmaster Vic On "Before You Go" Album

This New Music Friday, 29-year-old Blxst joined Antonio Brown in delivering an impressive debut album. While the athlete named his Paradigm, the Los Angeles R&B vocalist opted to call his Before You Go, filling the tracklist with 13 titles for his beloved fans.

Among the features on the project are Zacari's previously released collaborative single, "Sometimes," as well as appearances from Arin Ray on "Fake Love In LA" (one of our personal favourites), as well as Rick Ross on "Couldn't Wait for It," and Grandmaster Vic on "Pick Your Poison."





On his debut project, "Blxst reveals a vulnerable side you rarely see from artists and gives us a chance to connect with him on a personal level," a press release points out. "His nonchalant flow is captivating and filled with his honest thoughts on love, his relationship with success and his overall journey."

Along with the album, the "Talk to Me Nicely" singer shared a music video for the 10th title, "Every Good Girl" – check it out below, and let us know what your thoughts on Before You Go are in the comment section.

Tracklist:

1. Sky Lounge Music

2. Never Was Wrong

3. About You

4. Fake Love In LA (feat. Arin Ray)

5. Pick Your Poison (feat. Grandmaster Vic)

6. Couldn't Wait for It (feat. Rick Ross)

7. Still Omw

8. Keep Comin' Back

9. Sometimes (feat. Zacari)

10. Every Good Girl

11. Be Forreal

12. Talk to Me Nicely

13. Let It Be Known