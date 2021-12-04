Blxst Is All “About You” On His New Track

29-year-old Blxst has worked on many collabs this year with the likes of Blueface, Snoop Dogg, Shordie Shordie, Jayson Cash, Bino Rideaux, YG, Mozzy, and Russ, and now he’s giving his fans a taste of his solo work with his latest single, a romantic track called “About You.”

“I need you to be about we / If you put a limit on your love then count me / Girl, I know my selfish ways be OD / But, I just express in ways you don’t see,” the Los Angeles native sings to a lover on the chorus.





Following the song’s release, Blxst revealed via Instagram that his forthcoming New Year’s eve show at The Novo in Downtown LA is sold out, so if you’re hoping to hear “About You” live this month, you may be out of luck. “Can’t thank y’all enough, let’s go up,” the recording artist wrote to his followers.

Which of Blxst’s 2021 releases has been your favourite so far? Let us know in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics:

I need you to be about we (Oh, oh)

If you put a limit on your love then count me (Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh)

Girl, I know my selfish ways be OD (Sheesh)

But I just express in ways you don't see, yeah, yeah

And you should know that I'm about you

If this ain't the way to love then show me how to

'Cause I'm not afraid of breakin' all rules

I say what I say, I don't say it to sound cool

