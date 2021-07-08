Blxst Holds It Down With XXL Freshman Freestyle

The XXL Freshman Freestyles continue to drop, with South Central LA's own Blxst the latest to step up and represent. As per tradition, his new verse finds him spitting acapella bars over an atmospheric burst of ambient room tone. Determined to establish his own rhythm, Blxst makes sure to keep a steady pace by snapping his fingers.

“I just left Malibu, mood on gratitude," he raps. "I can't be ungrateful with a lavish view / Crazy what just dedication, plannin' and some passion do / Plantin' seeds, life finna be sweeter than a passionfruit / God's Earth, came away from Wadsworth Avenue."

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

As the verse progresses, Blxst recalls a conversation with J. Cole, as well as a co-sign from one of rap's most legendary lyricists. "Underdog really off of the chain, actions follow every quote that I bang," he spits. "Manifest it, I don't talk it in vain / I'm cold I done sat and talked with Jermaine / I got the blessing from Nas, had the session with Game / and they respect it when you echo the name."

Lyrically, Bxlst is one of the more complex in his Freshman class, and it will certainly be interesting to see how he fares when he steps up for the cypher. Check out his warm-up bars below, and keep an eye out for the continued rollout of XXL's Freshman Class content as it lands. So far, which rapper dropped your favorite verse?