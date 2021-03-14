mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Blxst & Russ Offer Melodic Vibes On Collaborative Track "Fck Boys"

Alexander Cole
March 14, 2021 10:45
54 Views
00
0
Image via BlxstImage via Blxst
Image via Blxst

Fck Boys
Blxst Feat. Russ

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Russ & Blxst have phenomenal chemistry on their new song "Fck Boys."


Los Angeles artist Blxst has been gaining quite a bit of traction over the past year and with each new project, fans are amazed by his growth and songwriting chops. With new fans demanding some fresh music, Blxst delivered on Friday as he came through with a 2-pack called "Just For Clarity." One of the tracks here features the likes of Russ and it is called "Fck Boys."

This song is incredibly smooth as we get an r&b inspired instrumental, all while Russ and Blxst offer up some melodic verses. The song is all about the women they encounter and how most of them have grown cold due to the "fuck boys." Effectively, the track serves as an anthem condemning "fuck boy" behavior, and overall, Blxst and Russ have solid chemistry.

Let us know what you think of the song, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I know you heard a lotta broken promises
Like how he’s gonna treat you better then he did the opposite
Come and let me show you what the difference is
I got it keep your wallet in your purse cause we ain’t splitting shit

Blxst
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  54
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Blxst Russ new music new song Just For Clarity Fck Boys
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Blxst & Russ Offer Melodic Vibes On Collaborative Track "Fck Boys"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject