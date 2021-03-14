Blxst & Russ Offer Melodic Vibes On Collaborative Track "Fck Boys"

Los Angeles artist Blxst has been gaining quite a bit of traction over the past year and with each new project, fans are amazed by his growth and songwriting chops. With new fans demanding some fresh music, Blxst delivered on Friday as he came through with a 2-pack called "Just For Clarity." One of the tracks here features the likes of Russ and it is called "Fck Boys."

This song is incredibly smooth as we get an r&b inspired instrumental, all while Russ and Blxst offer up some melodic verses. The song is all about the women they encounter and how most of them have grown cold due to the "fuck boys." Effectively, the track serves as an anthem condemning "fuck boy" behavior, and overall, Blxst and Russ have solid chemistry.

Quotable Lyrics:

I know you heard a lotta broken promises

Like how he’s gonna treat you better then he did the opposite

Come and let me show you what the difference is

I got it keep your wallet in your purse cause we ain’t splitting shit