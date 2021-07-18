mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Blxst & Bino Rideaux Stick To The "Program"

Aron A.
July 18, 2021 14:23
Program
Blxst & Bino Rideaux

A highlight off of Blxst and Bino Rideaux's new collaborative project, "Sixtape 2."


Blxst and Bino Rideaux have formed incredible chemistry on wax over the years. Blxst's smooth R&B-stylings and Rideaux's auto-tuned flow have proven to be an exceptional match together. Fans of the West Coast artists were elated by their first collaborative project, Sixtape. The 2019 project was a quick 6-song effort that had the two rappers finding a solid groove between their differing styles.

On Friday, the two artists released the sequel to their 2019 project. Without any features, Blxst and Bino Rideaux prove just how effortless they can make a hit, such as on "Program." Smooth guitar melodies, funky basslines and bouncy drums make up the song's production as the two rappers detail love and their chase for the bag.

Peep the highlight off of Sixtape 2 below. What's your favorite track on the project?

Quotable Lyrics
Got a bougie bitch, we be fuckin' in a Rolls-Royce
I got big racks, where I left 'em isn't no choice
I got what you need, you got' give me what I want for it
All you gotta do is be here and this shit's all yours, no, for real

