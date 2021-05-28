mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Blxst & Bino Rideaux Get Like Kobe & Shaq On "Movie"

Alex Zidel
May 28, 2021 14:33
Red Bull Records, Inc./Evgle, LLC.
Blxst and Bino Rideaux re-up on their new single "Movie" ahead of "Sixtape 2."


Two of the absolute finest out of Los Angeles, Blxst and Bino Rideaux have done it again with their latest collaborative single, titled "Movie." The two artists teamed up back in 2019 to deliver their Sixtape and today, they return to kick off the next chapter of their collaborative work, dropping a new track from Sixtape 2

Released via Red Bull Records, Blxst and Bino Rideaux's smooth new record "Movie" can easily serve as part of the soundtrack to your Memorial Day Weekend. With the full-length project set for a summer release, the two West Coast artists are clearly confident that they can get back to their magical ways.

"Me and Bino are like Shaq and Kobe, it’s only right we doubled back for part two to tear the summer up," said Blxst about the new song. "LA is looking good right now; we have to keep the torch lit."

"When Sixtape dropped it felt like everything tha city needed that summer...from bad b*****s to street n****s to old folks and kids," added Bino. "Me and Blxst on a tracc together guaranteed to bring that vibe out you."

Check out the new single from two of South Central's brightest young stars below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I told lil' shawty she the realest
I'm tryna make this shit a movie
You only call me in your feelings
You sick of f*ckin' with a goofy
And I know I ain't the easiest to deal with, yeah 
All that trauma, you might lose me, yeah
If I wasn't gon' gettin' it, would you choose me?
Ain't no goin' back to what it used to be

Blxst Bino Rideaux los angeles new music new song movie
