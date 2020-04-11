mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Bluey Robinson Shares R&B Love Single "Wonderful"

Erika Marie
April 11, 2020 00:24
2 Views
00
0
Bluey Robinson InstagramBluey Robinson Instagram
Bluey Robinson Instagram

Wonderful
Bluey Robinson

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Bluey Robinson has been taking over the U.K., and the London-based singer has returned with another single, "Wonderful."


It's been a minute since we've received an R&B offering from Bluey Robinson, but the singer-songwriter has returned. The world was first introduced to the UK singer many moons ago after he went viral. Videos of the young artist effortlessly belting out Stevie Wonder hits in London subways quickly circulated online and soon, the entertainer's music career reached new heights.

Since that time, Bluey has worked with a number of other artists and producers on singles that range from pop to dance to club-type hits, but his love of R&B is something he's never been shy about sharing with the world. On Friday (April 10), Bluey returned with his single "Wonderful," a love jam musical offering that will calm spirits during this quarantine. When he's not working on songs like "Wonderful," you can catch him giving his renditions of classic golden oldies favorites on social media. Check out "Wonderful" by Bluey Robinson and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I could tell you were modest
From our brief conversation
Then we held an embrace that felt like
Something more than a final goodbye
It was wonderful

Bluey Robinson
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Bluey Robinson Shares R&B Love Single "Wonderful"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject