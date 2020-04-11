Bluey Robinson Shares R&B Love Single "Wonderful"

It's been a minute since we've received an R&B offering from Bluey Robinson, but the singer-songwriter has returned. The world was first introduced to the UK singer many moons ago after he went viral. Videos of the young artist effortlessly belting out Stevie Wonder hits in London subways quickly circulated online and soon, the entertainer's music career reached new heights.

Since that time, Bluey has worked with a number of other artists and producers on singles that range from pop to dance to club-type hits, but his love of R&B is something he's never been shy about sharing with the world. On Friday (April 10), Bluey returned with his single "Wonderful," a love jam musical offering that will calm spirits during this quarantine. When he's not working on songs like "Wonderful," you can catch him giving his renditions of classic golden oldies favorites on social media. Check out "Wonderful" by Bluey Robinson and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I could tell you were modest

From our brief conversation

Then we held an embrace that felt like

Something more than a final goodbye

It was wonderful