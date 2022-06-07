It seems as if Blueface always has some drama surrounding him and often, it involves the women in his life. For years, there has been contention between Blueface and his family, most notably his mother and sister. Years ago, we reported on the physical altercation that resulted in several videos being shared online after the rapper allegedly kicked his sister out of his home by pushing her down the stairs. Although they reconciled after that disagreement, a more recent, violent altercation took place.

Blueface's girlfriend-non-girlfriend Chrisean Rock reported beat up not only Blueface's mother but his sister as well. There were reports that others were involved in the incident, resulting in the sister's husband allegedly being jumped and knocked out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The GodFather (@wack100)

Just when you thought there wouldn't be any more updates about this situation, the sister, Kali, returned to say that her husband left her. Later, Blueface's mother, Karlissa Saffold, reacted, stating that it wasn't her fault that her son-in-law decided to end his marriage. She also noted some accusations that her daughter has made against her.

"It's not my fault he played sleep while they beat you up," she wrote. "It's not my fault he took out over there. My husband bought you 2 cars after that pretend husband wrecked them. How dare you lie and say he would have me sleep in a car. Now you have no dad again [face palm emoji][shrug emoji]."

"I sacrificed 10 times more than most of y'all mommas. I'm not giving no Fs about none of these kids. Spoiled and ungrateful. Hell I still clean ALL they tooms and wash ALL they clothes," she added. "It's time for momma to have a life. Take care of y'all own dogs, kids, and homes. I'm out [praying hands emoji] I quit."

Kali responded to her mother's post and stated, "I'll never forgive this c****head family." Check out the latest below.