"Oh, what a tangled web we weave," or so they say, and Blueface has himself wrapped up tight. The California rapper has been making headlines, but it seems that people are more familiar with the inner workings of his family and relationship drama than his music these days. Blueface currently has a child on the way with Jaidyn Alexis, the mother of his son, but he's also been dating Chrisean Rock openly. The pair recently went viral after Blueface's mother and sister showed off their injuries following a fight with Rock, further deepening the chaos that has erupted between them all behind the scenes.

Meanwhile, over the weekend, Blueface popped up in photos with Jaidyn Alexis at their baby shower. He recently complained about her online but it looks as if they have since made peace. In the pictures, Blueface was all smiles as he hugged Jaidyn from behind while resting his hands on her baby belly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chrisean Rock ð§ (@chriseanxblueface)

It was a moment that Rock didn't approve of and in a video shared by Blueface, she can be heard giving him grief over getting too touchy with his ex. That caught the attention of Karissa Saffold, Blueface's mother, who jumped on her Instagram Story to drop details about an alleged secret relationship her son is carrying on with the woman that he's said to truly love.

"I Ain't the one the gossip But it ain't the baby mama you should be worried about," wrote Karlissa. "He got a Main and her name starts with 'A'. She been around every since 10th grade. [shrug emoji] oh yeah and she in med school and don't have a IG." It doesn't look like things will be resolved in this camp anytime soon.

Check out her post below and swipe to hear Chrisean Rock's complaints.