Blueface and Tekashi 6ix9ine have been trading shots at each other all weekend. Though there has been friction between the two that many would hope would result in a celebrity boxing match, the recent exchange regarded a new tattoo that Blueface received. The "Thotiana" rapper shared a video of himself getting his jeweler's name tattooed to the side of his head. Tekashi 6ix9ine immediately chimed in, claiming that Blueface had likely gotten NYC Luxury tattooed on his head because he owed them money.



Gavriel D., founder and CEO of NYC Luxury, revealed the real reason why Blueface got the tattoo on the side of his head. It turns out Blueface is just a fan of the brand but when he came to Tekashi 6ix9ine, Gavriel made it clear that he has no intention of doing business with the rainbow-haired rapper.

"He just loves the brand, bro," said Gavriel of Blueface's tattoo before addressing the back-and-forth between his client and 6ix9ine who apparently tried to cop ice from NYC Luxury in the past. "Fuck Tekashi," he continued. "Tekashi tries to call us to buy jewelry and we do not sell to Tekashi. Shout out to Blueface. Blueface did not owe us money, he just loves the brand."

Though he cut the conversation short, it's quite apparent where Gavriel's loyalty stands. Check the clip below.



