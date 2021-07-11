Blueface and 6ix9ine have been engaging in a war of words on Instagram as of late and it all stems from 6ix9ine's recent comments about Blueface getting his jeweler's name tattooed on his head. 6ix9ine has never been one to avoid the petty beef and with Blueface, he saw an opportunity so he took it. Blueface wasn't impressed with the remarks and immediately clapped back at 6ix9ine, noting that the rapper's father is homeless and that he won't even give his own family some money.

Eventually, the two continued to trade shots before Blueface challenged 6ix9ine to a boxing match, which was ultimately co-signed by Wack 100. Now, Blueface's Instagram account has been deleted, and 6ix9ine is reveling in the news as he commented "How he gonna promote his fight now," on Akademiks' page.

Image via Instagram

For those who may not know, Blueface is set to take on TikTok comedian Kane Trujillo in a boxing match on July 23rd. This is Blueface's first-ever fight and it seems as though he has plans to fight more people beyond Trujillo, who let's face it, doesn't seem like a real opponent.

It's unknown whether Blueface deleted the account himself, or if it was suspended by Instagram. Either way, 6ix9ine feels as though he's won the war, however, in the court of public opinion, we're not so sure that's the case.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Stiiizy