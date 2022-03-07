Chrisean Rock has said in the past that "anything is possible" but she might be taking things too far now, getting yet another tattoo for Blueface, who has shown little interest in getting back together with the artist.

Following the artist's arrest for allegedly breaking into Blueface's home before trying to sleep with him and stealing his car, Chrisean Rock is showing off her latest tattoo, getting "Johnathan's P***y" inked on her waistline. For those of you who are wondering, yes, Blueface's government name is Johnathan.

She added a raincloud emoji next to the tattoo, which is pretty self-explanatory.

Explaining why she decided to get the tattoo despite being on bad terms with her former label boss, Chrisean said, "I got it because it is what it is."



Maury Phillips/Getty Images -- Blueface & Chrisean Rock (right)

Over the last year, Chrisean has gotten Blueface's name tattooed multiple times on her body, including on her face. It's clear that despite the numerous breaking-in accusations she has faced from the rapper and his manager Wack 100, she still holds a special place in her heart for him.

The Baltimore-born artist has previously experienced homelessness and is a victim of abuse. In the last few years, her journey to fame has led her to experience many ups and downs with Blueface as part of the Blue Girls Club. What do you think about her latest tattoo for him?



