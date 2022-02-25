After being arrested in Oklahoma, Chrisean rock remains behind bars. The young aspiring rapper was first introduced as one of Blueface's artists, and over the past year and a half, her antics have often made headlines. She made her undying devotion to Blueface clear with multiple tattoos of the rapper's name, but it was also apparent that the lines of their business and personal relationships were blurred after suggestive texts were uploaded to the internet.

After she reportedly was at the helm of multiple break-ins to Blueface's residence and allegedly stole his vehicle, the rapper and his manager, Wack 100, cut ties with Chrisean. The status of her case is unclear, but she shared a video call from jail where she spoke about coming back stronger.

"Don't be sad!" she said in the clip. "I was tweakin', for real... I used this time to really heal, I'm just healing from a lot of sh*t A lotta stuff I be telling y'all, but I don't be tellin' y'all everything, so, you know how that go. But yeah, I'ma be out, and I'ma be better. I can't wait to drop my song for y'all. I can't wait to just be better Rock [laughs]."

She went on to admit that she felt "shy" during the phone call "because I ripped all my lashes out." Chrisean asked the public to keep her in their prayers before thanking people for their support.

Watch Chrisean Rock's call from jail below.