Blueface is fresh off the release of his debut album Find The Beat, which came out today. With features from DaBaby, Lil Baby, Gunna, Ambjaay, and more, this is the first time we get to hear the Los Angeles native on a full-length display. He has been on somewhat of a local press run, visiting all of the West Coast-based media staples and, of course, that meant a trip to Nick Cannon's radio show. Answering questions about his sex education and the new album, Blueface also revealed who his childhood crush was, trolling the host in the process.

When met with the question, Blueface gave it some thought before explaining that Mariah Carey is his biggest crush.

"This n***a," uttered Nick Cannon under his breath. "I don't think she's single. I could hook it up for you though. She got a little dancer boyfriend."



Roger Kisby/Getty Images

In case you somehow forgot, Nick Cannon was famously married to Mariah Carey for eight years. On the real though, Christina Milian earned a legit stamp of approval from Blueface before he found out that she actually just had a baby. He admits that he's not particularly into famous girls, telling Cannon that most of the women he interacts with are "regular."

Watch the full interview below, and fast-forward to the Mariah Carey mention at the 8-minute mark.