With Kim Kardashian West vying to become the next First Lady of the United States, her name has been in the news heavy for the last several days. Whether she's making headlines for freeing formerly-incarcerated people from life sentences or because she changed her hair color, Kim will perpetually be a hot topic.

Blueface seemingly has an affinity for the reality star and it's all because of one photo that makes their connection seriously clear.

Posting a picture of Kim and Kourtney Kardashian throwing up a hand sign in a throwback picture, BF was reminded of the famous crip gang sign, drawing a connection to the star as the self-proclaimed Famous Cryp.

Neither Kim nor Kourtney have responded to Blueface's picture.

Last month, the rapper sparked outrage when he uploaded a video of himself asking for a "George Floyd discount" at a store. For a while, people have been turning on the "Thotiana" artist but that was the final straw for many of his supporters.

He has also been involved in a short-lived feud with Tekashi 6ix9ine, who laughed at Blueface's sales numbers for his recent album and claimed that he buys fake watches.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Do you think the Kardashian family is undercover cryppin'?