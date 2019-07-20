Last November, Blueface was arrested in the Newhall area of Santa Clarita, California following what investigators claim was a shooting accompanied by an accident on the 14 freeway. According to reports, it was around 10:00 p.m. when shots were fired at a gas station after a man described as a Hispanic male was suspected of robbing a driver of a Mercedes.

Immediately following the altercation on a nearby highway, there were two vehicles involved in an alleged shooting where occupants of both vehicles fired upon the other. While details are scarce, a car crash occurred when the rapper's vehicle reportedly hit the freeway median. Blueface was arrested on charges of suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. His jury trial will begin on August 16.

Back in February, the rapper was arrested once again after it was reported that the Los Angeles Police Department had been alerted that there were rappers in downtown L.A. carrying large amounts of cash and wearing expensive jewelry. TMZ reports that officers only responded to the neighborhood because it was a location known to be a high-crime area, but when they arrived Blueface and his entourage allegedly tossed their weapons and scattered. The rapper was arrested on a charge of felony possession of carrying a loaded firearm and later released on bond. For that case, he is reportedly facing three years in jail.