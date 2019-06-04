Before "Thotiana" became one of the biggest songs of the year, Blueface was not very well-known. He was seen as an unproven up-and-comer from Los Angeles that rapped offbeat and while he still has not shown that he can last in this competitive industry, he's definitely making a healthy living right now. The money keeps on coming in and Blueface is trying to spend as much time as he can with his family so he can stay grounded. The rapper has one son who he has been showing off recently on his page and apparently, little Javaughn adopted his daddy's dance moves because he can get that walk down with the best of them.



Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

Blueface posted a video of his son dancing in their home, cheering him on as he was clearly impressed by his moves. The boy tried to get into the splits but he's not quite there yet. Instead, he picked it back up and decided he was done with dancing for the time being.

This isn't the first time Blueface has shared a video of his son on social. The "Bleed It" star recently shared footage of himself and his boy during a performance where Javaughn proudly watched his father manoeuvring around the stage with a mop and a microphone. Watch the little one's dance moves below.