Cash Money West artist, Blueface, took to his Instagram account to reveal that he might be responsible for the next upcoming dance challenge. While his patented "Thotiana" 'bust down' dance shook up the hip-hop realm not too long ago, it looks like the brand new "Holy Moly" dance craze might share the same warm reception as the original hip thrust shuffle. However, there is one issue, this particular song has yet to even be released for the public to fully experience.

In the short clip, captioned, "How da hell its already a challenge to this song an it’s not even out yet 🤔," three young women choreographed a quick routine to the limited audio snippet featuring the song's sample of the notorious Friday After Next scene of Day-Day's introduction to the Holy Moly donut shop. After a couple of 808s are introduced and Blueface raps his opening bars, "Forty leave 'em like a donut," the clip comes to a screeching halt.

With the recent announcement of a release date for his debut LP, Find The Beat, we might get a full version of "Holy Moly" and witness a lot more dance challenges utilizing his potential hit single. Check out the video of the flawlessly-executed choreography in the video provided above.