Blueface is currently out of the country at the moment as he’s doing shows over in Dubai, and it looks like his home is being tampered with whiles he's gone. The “Thotiana” rapper decided to share some surveillance footage of his home this weekend being attempted to be broken into.

Blueface shared the footage on his IG story this weekend, asking followers to get at him if they know the faces of any of the men in the video. “I got 5k whoever send me his @ name or government name” Blueface told his fans, before eventually finding out they say their names on camera. “Nvm he said the name for me,” he added. “Worlds dumbest criminals.”

Although it’s not confirmed, one would think Blueface was able to notify police or have the situation handled before any of the three men were successful in breaking in. Check out the surveillance footage (below).

In other news, Blueface is readying a new album called Find The Beat, which will reportedly be dropping December 6th. Look for feature to come from Jeremih, NLE Choppa, DaBaby, Lil Baby, Gunna, and more.