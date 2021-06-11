Millions of fans around the world wish for the day when they can meet their favorite artists, and Blueface made one kid's dream come true. The California rapper isn't a stranger to spending time with those that help his music climb the charts, especially young people who are dedicated supporters. Recently, Blueface shared a video of a FaceTime encounter with a young fan who couldn't help but sob uncontrollably at the sight of his favorite rapper.

In the clip, Blueface tells the boy not to cry. "Make sure you stay in school, listen to your mom, man," said the rapper. "Don't be in the streets."



Maury Phillips / Stringer / Getty Images

"Damn, he really crying," Blueface added. The mom is heard off-camera saying, "I told you, he really loves you." Blueface then asked the kid if he wanted to take a screenshot and after wiping away his tears, the boy recited some of his favorite Blueface bars. "Aye, my dog. That's love, man. I appreciate y'all," said Blueface.

It was certainly a moment that the boy will watch repeatedly and remember forever. Not all rappers would have stopped for that moment and Blueface is being commended for taking the time out of his schedule. Check it out below.