Blueface is just trying to dominate everything lately. After giving Nick Cannon a run for his Wild 'N Out freestyle title in a recent episode, the "Thotiana" hitmaker also decided to give NLE Choppa that smoke when the two emcees decided to flex their football skills recently.



Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

The competitive nature between these two isn't anything new, as you can see in the photo above when they went toe to toe in the BETX Celebrity Basketball Game during the BET Experience last summer. This time around, Blueface had no problem chopping up Choppa to complete a successful pass, even landing a slight Crip Walk in the process if we're seeing clearly. His one-handed catch ends with a well-deserved victory dance, which just so happens to be his signature shimmy that you may or may not have seen live during a performance of his heavily-remixed Billboard Hot 100 top ten hit. We would love to see these two just compete one-on-one in every sport across the board.

Watch the clip via Instagram below, and let us know if you think Blueface has a future career in the NFL or if he just caught NLE Choppa slipping for the one time: