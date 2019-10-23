mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Blueface Is In The Clear In Felony Gun Possession Case In L.A.: Report

  October 23, 2019 19:23
Blueface is in the clear.

It's been a huge year for Blueface. The rapper took over the year with "Thotiana". His wild antics and subsequent singles only made him bigger. In his ascension to fame, the rapper ended up catching a gun charge and the footage of his arrest circulated across the Internet. However, it looks like he won't have to stress about it anymore as he won't be prosecuted for the charge.


Leon Bennett/Getty Images

According to TMZ, Blueface's gun charge has been dropped due to insufficient evidence. The rapper has maintained his innocence from the jump. After his arrest, his lawyer claimed that he was racially profiled by the Los Angeles Police Department. Police refuted those claims by saying DTLA was on patrol because of the burglaries that occurred in the area. Police added that the area had a few robberies committed by gang members who they believed could've targetted a rapper. 

Blueface's lawyer, Alex Kessel, shut down claims the LAPD made when they alleged Blueface and his crew tossed their guns when police were on the scene. Kessel made it clear that Blueface was never in possession of a gun. "Video evidence demonstrated the police misidentified Blueface possessing a gun. Justice prevails through video evidence, a fair judge and a bulldog attorney. A rapper prevails on the merits of the case, not his celebrity status," Kessel said. 

