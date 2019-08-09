Blueface Is Back With "Dirt Bag" Ft. Offset, The Game, Lil Pump, Rich The Kid & Mozzy

Benjamin Franklin $100 bill-loving rapper Blueface has returned with new music. The "Thotiana" rapper took over the airwaves earlier this year with his hit single, and since then he's been performing to sold-out audiences worldwide and enjoying the fruits of his labor. The Cash Money West artist has dropped off new music over the last few months, tunes that have included remixes to his chart-topping hit and most recently his collaboration with YG and Tyga on the latter's single, "Bop."

Blueface announced his latest effort, Dirt Bag, just a day ahead of its release, opting out of revealing any singles from the record. He did share a snippet of one track titled "Disrespectful" on Instagram recently with lyrics that took aim at his mother and sister following their publicized conflict. Dirt Bag is an eight-track project that hosts a handful of recognizable features including Offset from Migos, Lil Pump, Rich The Kid, Mozzy, and Compton's very own, The Game. Listeners will find all their favorite familiar Blueface attributes include off-beat rapping and beats that are reminiscent of Blueface tracks of the past. Check it out and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Dirtbag

2. Buss Down ft. Offset

3. Disrespectful

4. Daddy ft. Rich The Kid

5. Bussin ft. Lil Pump

6. Stop Cappin ft. The Game

7. Gang ft. Mozzy

8. Bleed It