With celebrity boxing matches fetching millions of dollars, it should be no surprise that a plethora of artists are looking to get into the ring. Boxing has proven to be a very lucrative business endeavor and Blueface understands that better than anyone. In fact, he recently signed a contract with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships, where he will get to experience his first-ever fight on July 23rd. Blueface has been teasing this for a while now, and on Friday night, he finally got to go face-to-face with his opponent.

The opponent in question is TikTok comedian Kane Trujillo who doesn't exactly look like the fighting type. The man is a lot smaller than Blueface and during the faceoff, he seemed more interested in cracking jokes than actually engaging in any sort of fight.

"Told them bring me anybody an they brought me spiderman I didn’t choose him he chose me," Blueface wrote on Instagram. Based on his recent Instagram videos, it looks like the artist is taking the sport seriously and his training has been nothing short of impressive. Perhaps if he wins his first fight, he will get some more high-profile opponents in the future.

After all, Blueface is a natural athlete and this fight will provide a platform for him to showcase his talents.