Where do you even start with this?

If you've been keeping up with Blueface during the pandemic, you already know that he's been hosting his Blue Girls Club, which is a re-enactment of Bad Girls Club. There are about a dozen women living in his house, for whom he forces into fights, which are filmed for OnlyFans. While some have deemed the series to be entertaining, others are calling out the "Thotiana" rapper for degrading his guests. He has argued that the girls are willingly participating though, also saying that he does not have a relationship with any of them.

This weekend, things got even worse when Blueface seemingly made the girls get matching tattoos, getting Benjamin Franklin inked onto their skin to remind them of their time in the Blue Girls Club.

While they appeared to be in pain, the girls seem to have consented to the tattoos, with some smiling and proudly showing off the ink in the video.

Obviously, this is a touchy subject. It's definitely not cool to be hosting a fight club for girls in your house but, if Blueface isn't lying about them willingly signing up and participating, then it could end up being good for their careers as influencers?

What do you think of their new tattoos?