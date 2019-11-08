West Coast rapper Blueface has been teasing his new album for a few weeks, declaring that it will be a clear contender for Album of the Year. While that's yet to be determined, the Cash Money West signee has very high hopes for Find The Beat. The tracklist has already been revealed with inclusions from Jeremih, NLE Choppa, DaBaby, Lil Baby, Gunna, and more but the release date has remained unclear. Despite teasing an imminent release, BF has officially unveiled the tentative date he's planning on dropping the next instalment in his discography: December 6.

As of right now, there's a pretty good chance we might actually get the full project ahead of time. Blueface has said that once one of his posts reached 25,000 comments, which it already has, he would release Find The Beat. Maybe he was having clearance issues and had to wait an extra month but, regardless, we now know when the album will pop up. Still, Blue is asking the fans to let him know if they want it beforehand, saying, "Drop a comment if you want it sooner."

Do you think Blueface is sitting on an Album of the Year candidate? Or do you think he's the only person who legitimately believes that?