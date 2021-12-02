He has stayed silent through the drama this week, but now Blueface is stepping forward with his version of events. Chrisean Rock has been Blueface's artist for some time but it has been made clear that they are no longer working with one another. Earlier this week, video footage circulated online showing Blueface and Wack 100 attempting to kick her out of the rapper's home and since that time, Chrisean has continuously resurfaced with posts about the incident, as well as Blueface.

"She was gettin' a little too outta hand for me," Blueface said in a video. "The work ethic wasn't there enough for me to cope with her crazy life decisions and what she think." Blueface added that he was filming at his home but Chrisean was not living there the entire time.

He claimed that he arranged for her to live somewhere else but she would continue to come to his place. While there, she would want to "jump in the pool" but he said he reminded her that they had business to handle. He added that he told Chrisean he was filming at the house and told her to leave but when she got back to her place, she broke windows, causing the police to be called to that location.

"She made the spot I had her at hot," said the rapper. When he ended the business relationship, he was once again at home with the camera crew, however this time, Blueface said Chrisean came in and caused a disruption.

Check it out below.