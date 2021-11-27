Blueface Enlists Blxst For "Chose Me"

In the past few years, Blueface has transitioned into a reality TV star, a boxer, and a restaurant owner while his career in music appeared to be at a standstill. "Thotiana" was one of the biggest songs of 2019, though it's been relatively difficult for Blueface to recreate that type of success with his subsequent releases. However, there have been signs of growth over the years. Last year's "Better Days" with OG Bobby Billions earned Blueface some serious praise, and shocked many of his naysayers.

His latest record, "Chose Me" ft. Blxst, is also somewhat of a surprise drop from the LA rapper. Blueface's raspy and laidback delivery is similar to Drakeo The Ruler's in many ways while the upbeat production and Blxst's hook create a vibrant anthem for LA weather.

Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Baby call me like Baby but she say I act like Jody

Lately, I've been hittin' these new bitches with the old me

Cold summers, I've been dodgin' hot girls with the cold shoulder

I can bring May back in the middle of October



