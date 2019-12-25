Blueface Does It For The 'Gram On "Go Viral"

Emerging out of Los Angeles, Blueface has solidified himself as one of the break-out stars of the year. While he will need to prove himself anew on his upcoming album Find The Beat, the Cash Money West rapper is still turning heads with each new release, partly due to his out-of-this-world antics. Last night, he managed to find himself in a little brawl and, hours later, he came through with a song about going viral. Coincidence?

Blueface is officially back with another new single, dropping "Go Viral" for his fans across the country and teasing us with even more vibes set for his new project. The track is one of BF's most exciting ones yet. He tends to follow a similar formula in his music and when it works, he can walk away with a smash hit. Just look at "Thotiana" as the perfect example of that. When it doesn't work though, the track becomes an absolute bust. Which one do you think "Go Viral" will end up as?

Check it out below and chime in in the comments section. Merry Christmas from Blueface and Cash Money West!

Quotable Lyrics:

Do it for the 'Gram

Shake that ass, go viral

Ass so fat, clicked the link in her bio

Off the yak. baby anything is possible

Only let a bitch visit if it's conjugal