In the months following Nipsey Hussle being gunned down senselessly in front of his Los Angeles Marathon Clothing store, the world paid its respects to the slain rapper. Those who weren't even familiar with Nipsey's music but were impressed by the news coverage of his community-building offered condolences, but when Blueface, a fellow Crip, didn't say much about it publicly, he was called out on social media.



Liliane Lathan/Getty Images

Artists and Crip gang members attacked Blueface online, but for the rapper, it all boiled down to Nipsey not being a close friend of his. The issue has subsided in recent months, but it once again gained light after someone questioned Blueface on social media once he shared a photo of himself with the late Juice WRLD.

"R.I.P🙏🏽," Blueface captioned the photo. A person jumped in the comment section to accuse the rapper of having a problem with the Victory Lap emcee. "Know what's funny you say RIP to another man from another state but COULDNT EVEN SAY RIP NIPSEY AND POST A PICK LIKE YOU DID THIS SMFH MUST OF HAD SOMETHING AGAINST NIP💯💯💯💯💯💯," they wrote.

Blueface took a moment to put the critic in their place. "Never met Nipsey and neither have you," he wrote. "Take his dicc out yo mouth and move on bro 🙏🏽." Some have claimed that the rapper's response was disrespectful, but you can judge that for yourself. Check out the exchange below.