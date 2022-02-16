The ongoing saga involving Blueface and Chrisean Rock is unraveling in ways that no one suspected. She began as one of several women literally fighting her way to being signed by Blueface but it didn't take long for their relationship to turn personal. Chrisean has multiple Blueface tattoos and has repeated shared posts of them together. She's uploaded screenshots of their DMs and professed her love for the rapper and he has apparently returned the favor. However, yesterday (February 14), Chrisean was reportedly arrested in Oklahoma after stealing Blueface's car.

Wack 100 hopped online to shed more light on the story. According to him, the aspiring rapper created chaos.

"This Bozo deserves all that she has coming to her !" Wack wrote. "Broke in the house again stole thousands stole the G Waggon as we found out not knowing it was her 1700 miles away got caught. I have no remorse for this BOZO. Now I gotta go get the car out the impound and pay another 5,000 for a transport service to bring it back ! If it was you how would you see it !!! And it looks like she was moving work from the charges ! Smh."

Blueface also penned a note on his Instagram Story where he said she wrote "I [heart] Blue -Rock" in her blood. He also shared text messages between them where he told her police swabbed her DNA, but she claimed she took his vehicle to help her mother. The problem is that Chrisean is from Baltimore and seemed to be heading cross country.

Her reported arrest record showed that Chrisean was also hit with a controlled substance with intent to distribute charge. Check it all out below.