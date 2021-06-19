It has become increasingly popular for content creators to enter the world of boxing as there appears to be a lot of money in novelty matches. A few years ago, Soulja Boy proposed a fight against the likes of Chris Brown although it never came to fruition. Now, we have YouTubers and TikTok stars getting into the ring to battle it out against each other, and while the results have been mixed, there is no doubt that there is a lot of money to be made here.

In the rap world, various artists have been showcasing their talents in the ring, including Rick Ross and more recently, Meek Mill. The latest rapper to try out the sport is none other than Blueface, who has always been one for entrepreneurship. With his OnlyFans, Blueface knows how to make money, and if he continues down the boxing path, perhaps he will get himself a few millions.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

As for his actual skills, Blueface seems to be quite agile and his punches are fairly quick. The rapper is a natural athlete who dominated as a high school quarterback, so it shouldn't come as a shock that he is also good at boxing. If he were to do partake in a fight, we have no idea who he would battle, although we're sure there are plenty of people out there who would accept the challenge.

With celebrity boxing becoming the next big thing, it will be interesting to see who else gets in the ring. No matter who it is, the promoters will definitely be ready to make some fights happen.