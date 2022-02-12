Blueface Baby has found himself in some trouble, TMZ reports. The 25-year-old was allegedly arrested early on the morning of Saturday, February 12th on gun charges after being pulled over with a car full of passengers in Hollywood.

Law enforcement sources have told the publication that the "Thotiana" rapper was stopped by cops around 3:15 AM at the intersection of Sunset and Vine. Blueface was reportedly pulled over because the vehicle he was driving had expired registration, but from there, things only got worse.

Maury Phillips/Getty Images

Upon running a computer check, cops realized that he had a suspended license, and to make matters worse, when he was ordered out of the vehicle, law enforcement searched inside and found a loaded firearm in the center console.

The Los Angeles-born recording artist was arrested for possession of a concealed firearm in a vehicle; the others who were riding with him were not taken into custody.

In other news, Blueface's life appears to have been full of drama lately, as the Find the Beat hitmaker shared footage to his Instagram Story of broken glass and destruction from someone seemingly breaking into his property. It was later revealed that the intruder was Chrisean Rock, who also took to social media to share her side of the story.

"I'm sorry I was believing hennything is possible last night," the "lonely" singer told her followers at the time, adding that she loves Blue because he was the one to "[take] her out the hood," which many viewers didn't find to be a rational excuse.

Check back in with HNHH later for any updates on Blueface's Hollywood arrest.

[Via]