Blueface has been teasing his professional fighting debut for over a year, showing off his hands in the gym as he trains for the boxing ring. He must have watched rapper DDG get a win in his first fight because Blueface has mustered up enough confidence to take his talents to the ring, announcing that he has officially scheduled his first-ever fight for next month.

Posting a video of himself working out with a trainer, Blueface said that he'll be making his in-ring debut on July 23.



Maury Phillips/Getty Images

"July 23rd my first professional fight," wrote the rapper before stating that he's going to win regardless of who his opponent will be. "He’s going to bed it don’t even matter who it is it’s a extra 25k knock out bonus ona line."

Clearly, Blueface will be aiming at his opponent's head in an effort to claim the $25,000 knockout bonus. DDG is seemingly rooting for his "Moonwalkin in Calabasas" collaborator, writing in the comments, "BlueFloyd MayBleedEm."

From the looks of his video, do you think he's strong enough to win in the boxing ring? Who do you want him to face off against?

